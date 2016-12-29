Blaze forces closure of Constitution Street, Mosta

Picture: Joanna Paliszkiewicz.

Busy Constitution Street in Mosta was closed to traffic this morning after two cars caught fire shortly after 8.30am.

The blaze started as one of the cars, a Citroen C3, was being driven downhill towards Mosta. As the car stopped on its lane, near the pastoral centre, the fire spread to a Peugeot 108 which was parked alongside the pavement.

Fire-fighters extinguished the blaze.

No one was injured.

Picture top: Joanna Paliszkiewicz. Bottom: Chris Sant Fournier.