Blaze forces closure of Constitution Street, Mosta
Car stopped near parked vehicle when smoke was noticed in the engine compartment.
Busy Constitution Street in Mosta was closed to traffic this morning after two cars caught fire shortly after 8.30am.
The blaze started as one of the cars, a Citroen C3, was being driven downhill towards Mosta. As the car stopped on its lane, near the pastoral centre, the fire spread to a Peugeot 108 which was parked alongside the pavement.
Fire-fighters extinguished the blaze.
No one was injured.
Picture top: Joanna Paliszkiewicz. Bottom: Chris Sant Fournier.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.