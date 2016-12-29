Advert
Thursday, December 29, 2016, 14:48

92-year-old donates home as shelter for women

Dar Maria Dolores renovated at a cost of €52,000

Maria Dolores Scerri with Minister Michael Farrugia during the inauguration.

A shelter home for women was opened in Birkirkara this morning, thanks especially to a property donated by a 92-year-old woman.

Maria Dolores Scerri donated her property in Fleur-De-Lys in a joint initiative by the government, Caritas Malta and the private sector (Alf. Mizzi Foundation). Dar Maria Dolores was renovated by the government at a cost of €52,000.

Speaking during the inauguration, Social Solidarity Minister Michael Farrugia said a bed, food and shower facilities will be available to those who seek help at the home, which is manned by trained staff. The home will also sometimes cater for certain children who end up homeless. 

Those making use of the service will then meet with a social worker who will tailor a programme of help. 

Dr Farrugia also spoke about those making use of the EU food programme. Among other initiatives, social mentors will from now on be sent to families to carry out a profile, while a family mentor will be appointed as a point of reference.

 

 

