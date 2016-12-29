Warning to followers

John Guillaumier, the militant atheist, uses every means and every opportunity to push his proselytising anti-Christian agenda, quoting the Bible out of context and citing statements by obscure authors as ‘gospel truth’, literally turning everything upside down in accordance with diabolical tradition.

He recently tried to make jest of the Christian message of peace at Christmastime by repeatedly quoting Jesus as saying He did not bring peace to the world but a sword to turn people against each other.

Guillaumier misinterpreted this statement to suit his purposes, implying that Jesus was recommending violence when, in fact, He was warning His followers as to what would happen to those who follow Him.

The true interpretation of that statement is clearly described in the gospel of Matthew (10:17-22) read on the feast of St Stephen, the first Christian martyr:

“Jesus told his apostles: beware of men, they will hand you over to Sanhedrins and scourge you in their synagogues. You will be dragged before governors and kings for my sake, to bear witness before them and the pagans... Brother will betray brother to death and father his child; children will rise against their parents and have them put to death. You will be hated by all men on account of my name but the man who stands firm to the end will be saved.”

This prophecy of Jesus Christ has been continuously confirmed for over 2,000 years of history up to this very day in many parts of the world, where religious fanatics are mass-murdering innocent people just because they are, or are thought to be, followers of Jesus Christ.

I wonder if Guillaumier, who is at war with Christianity, gloats when he learns of self-claimed violent “martyrs” blowing themselves up to murder innocent real martyrs?