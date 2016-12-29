Sound advice for 2017

The start of a new year is a special occasion because it gives us the possibility of a new beginning. However, as North American essayist, lecturer and poet, Ralph Waldo Emerson, put it: “Write it on your heart that every day is the best day in the year.”

I came across some sound advice to help me live 2017 fruitfully. In the autobiography of Saint John XXIII, Journal of a soul, Pope John quotes from the famous Christian devotional book written by Thomas à Kempis, The imitation of Christ: “Certainly on the day of judgment we shall not be asked what we have read but what we have done; not how well we have spoken but how virtuously we have lived...” (p. 104).

May the Lord, in 2017 help me to do more and speak less. Help me to live virtuously on a daily basis.

Happy New Year.