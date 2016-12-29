Advert
Thursday, December 29, 2016, 00:01 by

Carlo Mihalic, St Paul’s Bay

Disgraceful

Over the last few years, the roads in the St Paul’s Bay, Qwara and Buġibba area have been an absolute disgrace.

It is very dangerous because motorists drive on any part of the road in order to avoid potholes and not to damage their cars. It looks like very little money has been spent in the St Paul’s Bay area over the past few years because very little maintenance is being carried out.

It is truly a disgrace.

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Clear and present danger

  2. The beauty of innocence

  3. Unifying speech

  4. Warning to followers

  5. Words of eternal life

  6. Good publicity

  7. Rally attendees

  8. Sound advice for 2017

  9. Disgraceful

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 29-12-2016 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed