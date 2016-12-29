Disgraceful
Over the last few years, the roads in the St Paul’s Bay, Qwara and Buġibba area have been an absolute disgrace.
It is very dangerous because motorists drive on any part of the road in order to avoid potholes and not to damage their cars. It looks like very little money has been spent in the St Paul’s Bay area over the past few years because very little maintenance is being carried out.
It is truly a disgrace.
