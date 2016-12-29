Clear and present danger

Workers clear the site of the Christmas market in Berlin, Germany, on December 21 after a truck ploughed through a crowd at the Christmas market. PhotoChristian Mang/Reuters

The recent ferocious attack in the heart of Germany’s capital, Berlin, that killed 12 innocent people and left others seriously hurt is terrible enough. It is a vicious blow to the values of Chancellor Angela Merkel and the people of Germany.

The murder of innocents stirs strong emotions - devastation, fear, outrage and despair. Terrorism is a permanent feature of contemporary life. It must be tackled first as a serious security problem, with the sole aim of reducing harm. Terrorism cannot and should not be treated in the same way as, say, car accidents. But technical solutions are better than destructive political theatrics.

When will world political leaders get real about terrorism? Politicians do lie but terrorists never lie. They told the whole wide world that, with the mass of immigrants being welcomed in Europe, terrorist organisations and other extremists had 5,000 of their soldiers ready to strike. The public believed them but none of our top politicians appear to have done so too.

The horrific attack in Berlin is a sickening reminder of the peril Europe faces from religious extremists. The harrowing image of a smashed lorry surrounded by the carnage it caused is a wake-up call to Merkel who has failed to recognise the dramatic and present dangers of an open-door immigration policy. This policy has proved fatal for many innocent people and Merkel is now getting what she deserves for being generous with these immigrants. She let them in so the buck should stop with her.

With the consequences of these tragic events in Berlin being felt throughout the world, I would like to join thousands of others in expressing grief for the victims.