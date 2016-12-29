US-Canada-Mexico 2026 WCup bid is a possibility

Football officials from the United States, Canada and Mexico are likely to meet next year to discuss a joint bid for the 2026 World Cup, CONCACAF president Victor Montagliani said yesterday.

FIFA confirmed on Oct. 14 that co-hosting would be allowed at the 2026 tournament and that there would be no restrictions on the number of countries in a given bid.

“It’s obviously a possibility,” Montagliani told Reuters.

“We are fully aware that each country could probably host it on its own.”

A successful joint bid would be the first World Cup in CONCACAF since the tournament was held in the United States in 1994 and the first co-hosted World Cup since 2002 in South Korea and Japan.

“It’s time for it to come back,” Montagliani told reporters, adding that CONCACAF “ab-solutely” expects the 2026 tournament would be held by one of its 41 members.