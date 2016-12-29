Tarabai to make Hibs comeback

Luis ‘Tarabai’ Edison in action for Hibernians before his move to the South Korean League.

The title aspirations of Hibernians are set to receive a massive boost next month with the return of striker Luis ‘Tarabai’ Edison.

The Brazilian has just ended his second loan spell at South Korean club Seoul E-Land and is expected to fly back to Malta to join Mark Miller’s team ahead of the second phase of the 2016-17 campaign in the Maltese league.

The availability of Tarabai will be a huge shot in the arm for the Paolites who are looking to regain a foothold in the title race after a 2-1 defeat to Balzan saw them forfeit top spot to the Reds just before the Christmas recess.

Miller has been craving for a proven goalscorer to partner Jorginho and Jurgen Degabriele upfront.

The availability of Tarabai will increase the enthusiasm inside the Hibs clan by no small measure as he has already played a key role in helping Hibernians win their last championship in 2015 when netting 25 goals despite not finishing the season here.

Tarabai is expected in Malta this week and Miller hopes to have the striker available for training ahead of the clash against other title contenders Valletta on January 7 at the National Stadium.

Meanwhile, the Paolites are expected to change their foreigners’ line-up in the next transfer window after releasing three overseas players.

Argentine striker Juan Varea and US duo Michael Shaddock and Kyle O’Brien were all res-cinded from their contracts.

Varea joined Hibernians in summer but he failed to secure a regular place in the team, managing just one goal from 16 league appearances.

O’Brien, who played for Pembroke Athleta last year, and Shaddock moved to Hibernians last month but their performances failed to reach the desired levels.

Elsewhere, Alex Cini has become a Floriana player on a permanent basis after the Greens reached a deal with Mosta earlier this week.

Cini joined Floriana on a loan deal at the start of the current season but coach Giovanni Tedesco was pleased with the contribution of the left-back and has decided to take him on board on a definite contract.

Mamadou Yallow’s spell at Gżira United has come to an end less than a month after he joined the Maroons as the Gambian striker was released by the Premier League strugglers.

Yallow had caused controversy last month when he snubbed a move to Ħamrun Spartans to sign a deal for Gżira.

However, Yallow failed to settle in his new environs and despite holding a regular place in the side he only managed one goal in six matches, scoring in the 3-2 loss to Vittoriosa Stars in the FA Trophy.

Striker John Nwoba was also released by Gżira this week.