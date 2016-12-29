Sporting briefs

Lindelof: Benfica centre-back Victor Lindelof is being linked with a move to the Serie A following Manchester United’s decision not to pursue with their interest for the Sweden international. Lindelof, 22, was on United’s radar for several weeks but the transfer never happened and if he decides to move his likely destination could be Italy. Sky Sports Italia yesterday reported that Inter, Juventus and Napoli are all keen to start talks with Benfica to sign Lindelof next month.



Lookman: Everton expect to complete a £10 million deal for Charlton Athletic’s 19-year-old forward Ademola Lookman early in the January transfer window, the BBC reported yesterday. Director of Football Steve Walsh has made the signing a priority and the move is likely to go through quickly as manager Ronald Koeman starts what is expected to be a busy January. Lookman scored his seventh goal of the season in Charlton’s 1-0 win at MK Dons on Boxing Day. He was also linked with Crystal Palace.



Pavoletti: Napoli are expected to strengthen their forward line next month with the signing of Leonardo Pavoletti from Genoa. The 28-year-old scored four goals in ten matches this season but reports said he is close to switching clubs in the coming days, meaning Napoli are sure to part ways with Manolo Gabbiadini. Pavoletti will be having a medical at Napoli tomorrow before the deal is signed.



Clattenburg: The Chinese Super League have turned their attention from buying the best players to the best referees. The Daily Mirror yesterday claimed that English referee Mark Clattenburg is the subject of interest from China’s football revolution with the league hoping to tempt top officials to the country. Several of the biggest names in football have reportedly had offers from China including John Terry, Alexis Sanchez and Wayne Rooney, with the latter being offered £700,000-a-week to move.



Serie B



Spezia vs Vicenza 0-0