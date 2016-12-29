Football news

The former England footballer Paul Gascoigne was involved in a fracas in a London hotel, several witnesses said, and taken to hospital after sustaining a head injury.

The Metropolitan Police said officers were called to a disturbance at London’s Ace Hotel in Shoreditch on Tuesday night before a 49-year-old man was taken to hospital.

Witness Alvin Carpio said Gascoigne, who has faced a long struggle with alcoholism, was kicked down the stairs after an altercation with another guest.

Another witness posted on Facebook that it was “a shame” to see Gascoigne in such a state.

Cathro concerned by Paterson injury

Hearts head coach Ian Cathro admits he is worried for Callum Paterson after the Scotland right-back suffered a serious-looking knee injury in a 4-0 home victory over Kilmarnock.

Paterson was stretchered off inside 15 minutes after volleying home his 10th goal of the season to give Hearts the lead.

The 22-year-old is in the final six months of his contract and looked set to spark some serious transfer interest next month

Cathro said: “Everyone is worried for him. But sometimes these things can be not what you expect them to be.

“We don’t know for sure yet. It’s an awkward one.”

Gabon recall Sunderland’s Ndong

Africa Cup hosts Gabon restored Sunderland midfielder Didier Ndong to their squad as they became the first country to name their final 23-man selection for next month’s finals.

Ndong was kicked out last month after skipping training ahead of the World Cup qualifier against Mali but was named to take part in the Jan. 14 to Feb. 5 tournament.

Gabon’s attack will be spearheaded by African Footballer of the year Pierre-Emerick Auba-meyang.

LeEco compromise

The sports unit of cash-strapped Chinese technology giant LeEco will continue to broadcast English Premier League games after reaching a compromise with the rights holders over unpaid fees.

LeSports signed an agreement in July to make all 380 matches over the 2016-17 EPL season available online to its subscribers via its on-demand platforms.

But domestic media reported this week that the service could be under threat, with the firm already forced to cut 10 per cent of its staff and restructure its business as a result of a cash crunch.

LeSports owed as much as $30 million in payments to the Beijing-based Super Sports Media Group, which holds exclusive rights to broadcast EPL games in China.

Toure excited to rejoin City assault

Yaya Toure has said the excitement of being part of Manchester City’s assault on the Premier League title has made him feel like a child again.

Toure has been in fine form since returning to Pep Guardiola’s side after a row between the manager and his agent and scored three goals in seven Premier League appearances.

“I look like a kid, just enjoying playing football and helping my team-mates and the fans,” the midfielder told British media.

“It’s very important to me. I’m used to winning Premier Leagues and I want to win another.

“I know it’s going to be tough but we have to keep going because Chelsea are very good this year.”

Fortuna Sittard pin hopes on Oliseh

Former Nigeria international midfielder and national team coach Sunday Oliseh is to take over at struggling Dutch second division club Fortuna Sittard in a rare managerial appointment for an African in European football.

The 42-year-old would start work next week after agreeing to an 18-month contract with an option for an additional year, the club announced.

Sittard fired Ben van Dael 11 days ago as they dropped to third from bottom in the standings on 15 points from 19 games.

Oliseh was briefly coach of Nigeria, quitting in February after just eight months after claiming he had not been paid his salary.

Moyes sweating on scan results

Sunderland are awaiting news on Jordan Pickford’s fitness after the in-form goalkeeper injured his knee on Boxing Day.

The 22-year-old has been in eye-catching form despite the Black Cats’ struggles this season and any absence would be a major blow for manager David Moyes.

While Pickford completed the full 90 minutes of the 3-1 defeat at Manchester United he was in some discomfort after the match and was sent for scans.

Yesterday the club were still awaiting the results and have yet to confirm if he will miss the New Year’s Eve trip to Burnley.

While that is considered an important match, there are reports Pickford is facing an even longer spell on the sidelines.