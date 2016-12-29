Shipping movements

These ships are expected in Malta:

The Maersk Regensburg from Algiers to Annaba, the BC Hamburg from Algiers to Algiers (both Thomas Smith Shipping Ltd) and the MSC Bettina from Singapore to Barcelona (John Ripard & Son Ltd) today.

The MV Eurocargo Alessandria from Genoa to Livorno (Sullivan Maritime) tomorrow.

The Maersk Buton from Port Tangier to Izmit Korfezi (Thomas Smith Shipping Ltd) on Saturday.

The JSP Slidur from Tunis to Tunis, the Julius-S from Izmir to Thessaloniki and the Maersk Arizona from Sfax to Misurata (all Thomas Smith Shipping Ltd) on Sunday.

The Swansea from Izmir to Valencia (Thomas Smith Shipping Ltd) and the Excelsior from Genoa to Genoa (Gollcher Co Ltd) on Monday.