'I want to be with Carrie' - Debbie Reynolds' last words before she died

Debbie Reynolds, left, with her daughter Carrie Fisher in Los Angeles in 2011.

Hollywood star Debbie Reynolds has died of a suspected stroke barely a day after the death of her daughter Carrie Fisher.

The 84-year-old Singin' In The Rain star died on Wednesday, her son Todd Fisher announced, saying: "She's now with Carrie and we're all heartbroken."

"She said, 'I want to be with Carrie'," he added. "And then she was gone."

In emergency service dispatch audio obtained by celebrity website Tmz.com, Reynolds is said to have suffered a stroke.

Emergency services were called at 1pm local time on Wednesday to her son's Beverly Hills home, where they were making plans for Fisher's funeral.

Actor and director Mr Fisher, 58, speaking outside Cedars-Sinai Medical Centre where Reynolds was taken by ambulance, said the stress of his sister's death on Tuesday at 60 "was too much" for their mother.

Carrie Fisher, who rose to fame for her role playing Princess Leia in Star Wars, died in hospital days after suffering a heart attack on a transatlantic flight from London to Los Angeles.

Fisher's daughter, actress Billie Lourd, 24, was photographed on Wednesday in California with Scream Queens co-star Taylor Lautner just before her grandmother fell ill.

File photo dated 5/6/1957 of actress Debbie Reynolds (right).

Earlier this year Reynolds was said to be "frail" by her family and had reportedly suffered two previous separate strokes in 2013 and 2015.

Reynolds was just a teenager when she landed a role in the 1950 film Three Little Words, for which she was nominated for a most promising newcomer Golden Globe .

She was perhaps most famous for playing Kathy Selden in 1952 musical Singin' In The Rain alongside Gene Kelly.

Her first of three marriages was to musician Eddie Fisher in 1955 and with him she had Carrie and Todd.

But their relationship ended sourly after news emerged of his affair with film star Elizabeth Taylor.

Reynolds continued to have a loving relationship with her ex-husband's children, including Joely Fisher, 49, who tweeted: " Some of the magic people have left the tribe... for the moment I am inconsolable... "

Reynolds had paid an emotional tribute to her daughter on Facebook.

She wrote: "Thank you to everyone who has embraced the gifts and talents of my beloved and amazing daughter. I am grateful for your thoughts and prayers that are now guiding her to her next stop. Love Carrie's Mother."

The actresses enjoyed a tumultuous relationship, particularly during Fisher's early forays into show business as she battled drug and alcohol addiction.

However, the bond between the mother and daughter grew stronger in later years and their homes shared the same grounds in Beverly Hills.

Earlier this year they premiered mother-daughter documentary Bright Lights: Starring Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds at the Cannes Film Festival which will air on HBO next year.

In 2011 Fisher said she would be "happy" if she was like her mother "in any way".

The actress captured the hearts of a generation as the blaster-toting, bikini-wearing princess and tough resistance leader in the three original Star Wars films.

On Fisher's success as Leia, Reynolds once said: "People used to call her Debbie Reynolds' daughter ... now they call me Princess Leia's mother."

Off screen Fisher battled drink, drugs and mental illness and later emerged as a widely-lauded mental health advocate who inspired others by writing about her struggles.

In 1987 she published her semi-autobiographical novel Postcards From The Edge about a recovering drug addict film star. It became a bestseller and was turned into a 1990 film starring an Oscar-nominated Meryl Streep, Shirley MacLaine and Dennis Quaid.

She wrote and performed in an autobiographical one-woman show, Wishful Drinking, which went to Broadway and was turned into a book.