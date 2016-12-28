Russia, Turkey, agree on Syria ceasefire plan

Turkey and Russia have reached an agreement on a plan for a ceasefire comprising the whole of Syria, Turkey's state-run news agency said.

The Anadolu Agency said the two countries are working to ensure that the ceasefire comes into effect after midnight.

But it said that terror organisations would be kept outside the ceasefire agreement, without elaborating on which insurgent groups that would apply to.

It said a peace process in Kazakhstan's capital of Astana would go ahead under Russia and Turkey's leadership if the ceasefire holds.

Anadolu said the two countries would act as "guarantors" of the peace process.

The ceasefire reports came as Syrian activists said at least 20 civilians were killed in an air strike on an Islamic State-held village in Deir el-Zour province in eastern Syria.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitoring group said that several unknown warplanes bombed the village of Hajna, killing 12 people from one family and 10 from another. It said at least 10 children were killed.

The activist group Deir Ezzor 24 said no one in the two families survived.