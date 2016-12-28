Light aircraft crash-lands on busy beach in Tenerife

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

A light aircraft with three people aboard crashed on a busy beach in Tenerife, Canary Islands.

The pilot had to perform an emergency landing due to technical problems, Spain's El Mundo daily reported.

Spanish emergency services said the Red Cross was on the scene to assist the passengers who were slightly injured.

"We think it's a miracle that nobody on the beach was injured. Fortunately, nobody who was on the beach has suffered any injuries as a consequence of the landing," the Mayor of Santa Cruz said.

The aircraft was heading to Morocco from Tenerife and was piloted by a French national.

Also aboard was a Belgian woman and a 14 year-old girl, El Mundo reported.