Alli double helps Tottenham sink 10-man Southampton
Spurs come from behind to beat the Saints
Tottenham Hotspur kept up the pressure on the Premier League's top four after coming from behind to beat 10-man Southampton 4-1 thanks to two goals from Dele Alli and one apiece by Harry Kane and Son Heung-min this evening.
Alli cancelled out Virgil Van Dijk's second-minute opener before Kane fired Tottenham ahead and missed a penalty after Southampton winger Nathan Redmond hacked down Alli and was sent off.
With the Saints throwing caution to the wind in search of an equaliser in the closing stages, substitute Son rounded off a swift break for Tottenham's third and Alli capped a fine individual performance with an almost identical strike.
The result left Spurs fifth in the table with 36 points from 18 matches, one behind fourth-placed arch-rivals Arsenal and three adrift of third-placed Manchester City. Southampton remained eighth on 24 points
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.