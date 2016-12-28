Wild Oats drops out of race

Wild Oats XI sails out of Sydney Harbour before withdrawing from Australia’s premier bluewater classic. Photo: ROLEX/Kurt Arrigo

Australian super maxi Wild Oats XI dropped out of the Sydney to Hobart yacht race yesterday, the race leader citing a broken hydraulic ram.

The surprising retirement of Wild Oats XI came after the race favourite had commanded a steady lead at the end of the first day on Monday, chasing a record ninth line honours victory.

Roughly 20 hours into the treacherous race, as the yachts entered the Bass Strait which separates the mainland from Tasmania, the leader was forced to retire, allowing super maxi Perpetual Loyal to take the lead ahead of New Zealand’s Giacomo.

Near perfect weather conditions on Monday had helped Wild Oats XI, which was on pace for a record time before its hydraulic fault.

Wild Oats XI’s second consecutive retirement is a disappointing rerun for skipper Mark Richards, who was seeking redemption for his crew after high winds tore their mainsail and forced them to retire last year.

Covering approximately 630 nautical miles (1,170kms) of the Tasman Sea and notoriously treacherous Bass Strait, the annual race is Australia’s premier yachting event and among the world’s most gruelling.

Strong north-easterly winds built throughout Monday, helping Perpetual Loyal and Wild Oats XI break away from the fleet of 88 yachts, with Wild Oats XI taking the lead late in the day.

Yachtsmen had earlier predicted the race record of one day, 18 hours, 23 minutes, 12 seconds set by Wild Oats XI in 2012, was in jeopardy.

In the latest update and with 130 miles to go, Perpetual Loyal was 50 miles ahead of Wild Oats XI’s position in 2012.

At her current 16 knots, Anthony Bell’s big black super maxi is set to arrive in Hobart between midnight and 2am. She needs to be in Hobart before 7:23am this morning to claim the record.

The NSW 100 footer still had to round Tasman Island, cross Storm Bay and negotiate the notoriously fickle Derwent River in the dark, but the forecast was pointing towards a fresh north-easterly breeze throughout the night, even on the Derwent River, which usually shuts down at night.

All the omens seem to be pointing towards a triumph that would wash away the bitter disappointment of Perpetual Loyal’s failure to finish the race in the last two years.

Second-placed V70 Giacomo was trailing by 16 miles, and will be hard pressed to take much time out of that in the hours remaining.

Giacomo was holding a handy 12 nautical mile lead over third place, the super maxi, Scallywag, which is followed by the Volvo Open 70 Maserati, 80-foot Beau Geste, V70 Black Jack, the Ker 56 Varuna VI and CQS.

Incredibly, all of these could finish inside the old record... that is how fast this race has been.