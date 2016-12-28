Sports round-up

Rugby Union: The involvement of England prop Mako Vunipola (picture) in this year’s Six Nations is in doubt after he injured a knee during Saracens’ win at Sale last week, BBC reported. The 25-year-old could be out for four to 12 weeks depending on the severity of ligament damage in the joint. A month’s absence would put him on track to play in England’s match against France on February 4. But a longer-term lay-off would rule him out beyond their final match, against Ireland on March 18. His brother Billy, a team-mate at club and international level, is likely to miss the Six Nations after having surgery on a knee injury in November.

Tennis: Argentina’s Juan Martin del Potro will miss next month’s Australian Open and possibly his country’s Davis Cup first round tie against Italy because of injury concerns. The former US Open champion has been plagued with wrist injuries for the past three years and after an impressive return in 2016 said he wants to avoid any setbacks. A statement announcing that he was withdrawing from the season-opening Auckland Classic and the Australian Open said he needed more recovery time after leading Argentina to the Davis Cup title for the first time in November.

Basket, NBA: Desperate for a victory, Detroit Pistons needed to catch a break and Cleveland Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue delivered that gift a day after Christmas, resting the game’s biggest star. LeBron James got the night off as the Pistons snapped a five-game losing streak by downing the Cavaliers 106-90 on Monday night at The Palace. James, who played 40 minutes in Cleveland’s 109-108 victory over Golden State Warriors on Christmas Day, sat in street clothes and watched his team’s offence disintegrate. The Cavs shot 38 per cent from the field and committed a season-high 22 turnovers.

Snooker: February’s Coral Shoot Out will see players wearing microphones while at the table for the first time. The tournament runs from February 23 to 26 at the Watford Colosseum and it’s a one-frame knock out event featuring 128 of the world’s top players. All four days will be televised live by ITV4 and the players will wear mics on their waistcoat lapels. This is an innovation which has worked well in other sports such as golf and cricket as it helps give extra insight to the TV audience.

Cricket: Opening batsman Azhar Ali shone in gloomy conditions with a patient, unbeaten century to guide Pakistan to 310 for six in the second test against Australia yesterday but both sides were left frustrated at the end of a rain-blighted second day. Azhar was 139 not out with tail-ender Mohammad Amir on 28 as a rain-shower cut short another stop-start day at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. After 39 overs were lost on the opening day, the weather wiped out the entire middle session, limiting Australia to two wickets while crimping Pakistan’s hopes of forcing a result to keep the three-match series alive after the tourists lost the opener in Brisbane by 39 runs.