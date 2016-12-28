The Valletta International Baroque Festival to feature a host of stars

The fifth edition of the Valletta International Baroque Festival is taking place from January 12 to 28 around the capital city.

The attraction of the festival of baroque music set in a baroque city, produced and managed by Teatru Manoel, Malta’s national theatre, has placed Malta firmly on the global cultural calendar.

One highlight of the upcoming festival is the leading French ensemble Correspondances who will be performing Charpentier’s celebrated Te Deum at St John’s Co Cathedral on January 13 on the occasion of Malta’s EU presidency. This is coupled with Henri Du Mont’s Royal Motets for the Chapel at Versailles, the only complete set of which are to be found at the Cathedral Museum in Mdina, proving that Malta was a cultural hub even then.

A galaxy of baroque stars are lined up; Simone Kermes and Vivica Genaux in a dramatic programme entitled The Rival Queens, the celebrated Sixteen in deeply spiritual mode, the Centre Musique Baroque de Versailles in a parodie of Lully’s Atys performed by life-size marionettes, a great sequel to Rameau’s Hypolite et Aricie as performed in 2014, the European Union Baroque Orchestra in a concert of Bach Leipzig Festival Cantatas, Concerto dei Cavalieri from Rome and a host of others playing an eclectic selection of magnificent baroque music.

Local musicians such as pianist Lucia Micallef will be joining French virtuoso violinist Nicolas Dautricourt in an interesting programme called Bach and the Russians while pianist Charlene Farrugia will be performing Chorales in Counterpoint with Calabrian pianist Nazareno Ferruggio. The Malta Philharmonic Orchestra conducted by Michelle Castelletti will play 20th Century baroque inspired pieces plus a commissioned work from Maltese composer Reuben Pace. Also featuring is celebrated Maltese soprano Claire Debono who will perform in a beautiful Purcell programme together with Ensemble Les Ambassadeurs.

■ Booking for the Festival has been open for a while and seats are going fast. Tickets can be purchased online from www.vallettabaroquefestival.com or www.teatrumanoel.com.mt. This space will cover specific events in further detail on the day when seats are still available.