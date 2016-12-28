Michael Bonnici writes...

I had known Judge Oliver Gulia from a very young age, having lived just round the corner from his house in Żebbuġ. He and his brother, the late Judge Wallace Gulia, at the time were among a handful of graduates from Żebbuġ.

Oliver was born in Żebbuġ in 1924 and, from an early stage of his life, indicated he had a certain degree of intelligence and was well into education, social activities and sports.

He graduated as a lawyer in 1949 and from a young age, besides practising his profession, he involved himself in various activities on a local level. He served as vice president of St Philip Band Club and also as president for seven years. During his time in office, the club prospered. He was later made honorary life president.

For some time he also chaired the cultural circle at his birthplace.

He was proud of being one of the co-founders of Żebbuġ Rangers Football Club, which he had written about in a letter published by the Times of Malta on July 31, 2004. In it he had named the members of the first committee, particularly Philip Saliba who later became notary public and a member of Parliament.

Oliver was appointed Crown Council in 1957 and Deputy Attorney General in 1966, serving as Senior Attorney General between 1969 and 1974, when he was appointed judge of the Superior Court and, then, judge of the Constitutional Court. He retired in 1983.

Later on in life, he served as legal expert to various committees on the Council of Europe and consultant to government delegations abroad, having acquired deep experience in legal matters.

His publications included The public servant in Maltese law, Selected criminal appeals cases and the Malta Consiglio Popolare.

His love for his country, in particular the Maltese language, must also be mentioned. I discovered this when one of my children had the book Ġabra ta’ poeżiji in his school curriculum. This was a selection of works by Maltese poets including those of his brother, Wallace, and not least from the anthology of our national poet Dun Karm Psaila (A.C. Aquilina 1969) with various reprints up to 1984.

Oliver was married to Joan Antida, a pharmacist by profession, who departed this life just 12 months ago. May I mention their affectionate union, supporting each other in their needs and both of them proud of their three children: Gavin and his wife Fleur, Kenneth and Alan. Not least his grandchildren, Martina and Luigi.

Oliver Gulia left a void in our hometown and he will still be remembered for his support to every initiative in Żebbuġ and his honest advice to all those who sought his assistance during the long life that the Lord granted him.

May he rest in peace.