Malta International Christmas Festival

The first edition of the Malta Christmas Festival is currently taking place until this Friday.

The festival features parades along the main streets of Vittoriosa and Valletta with the participation of international and local bands and dance schools.

These include Italian groups Gruppo Folklorico Val di Nisi I Canterini Ciuminisani, Gruppo Folkloristico Masaccio, Gruppo Sbandieratori e Musici Leoni Reali and the majorettes Sirene dei due Mari, and Maltese groups the Marsa Scouts Pipes and Drums, the Wallace Pipes and Drums and various other dance schools and choirs from around the island.

Spectacular shows are scheduled to take place in the main square of Vittoriosa as well as in front of the Great Siege Monument in Valletta with the participation of children’s choirs and international folk groups. Vittoriosa’s main square will also host a Christmas market and games for children.

The festival is taking place tonight in Vittoriosa from 6 to 9pm and tomorrow in Valletta, from 5.30 to 8.30pm.

On Friday, the seaside town of Qawra will host a Christmas Village (in front of the Santana Hotel) from 6pm to 10pm. Various stalls will sell gifts, artisan work and traditional Christmas food and drink.

An area for children will include bouncing castles, a train, face painting, balloon modelling and games.

Providing entertainment to all gathered will be the Phyllisienne Brincat Children’s Choir, Ludwig Galea, X-Tend and Chiara, as well as a variety of dance schools. The Virtuosi Band will perform in a live Christmas concert.

■ Entrance to all events is free. For more information, call 7940 8607 or e-mail [email protected]. The festival is being organised by Euro Art Productions (Italy) and Leon Promotions (Malta) in collaboration with the Malta Tourism Authority and the Vittoriosa and Valletta Local Councils. The events at Qawra are being organised by the St Paul’s Bay Local Council in colla-boration with Leon Promotions.