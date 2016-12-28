Crib exhibition

A 100 square foot static crib is currently on display in Birkirkara.

The art of crib making is by now firmly ingrained in our tradition and at this time of the year, many are those who open up their property to visitors in order to showcase their creations.

One such established crib maker is Franklyn Pace who has been exhibiting his crib for 14 consecutive years.

The crib is a 100 square foot piece of truly artistic workmanship made of polystyrene and plaster, crafted in Biblical style. Each year, Pace gives the crib a totally new layout so work on it starts as early as the summer months. Countless hours and dedication result in a magical scene representing the birth of Christ.

The clay figures featured in the crib are by Lawrence Baldacchino and are custom made following the particular design of the crib maker himself. Although they are static in nature, they are well-positioned to act as animators in this static crib. Keeping the Biblical theme in mind, Pace creates original and varied scenes year after year.

The background music, the rustic ambience, the set-up, the light effects, the vegetation and the lifelike rock formation all contribute to make this a worthwhile visit. Past cribs displayed by Pace have won various prizes in the National Crib Competition.

■ The crib is on display at Circolo San Gwakkin, 71, Main Street, Birkirkara until January 6, 2017. It is open for viewing on weekdays from 5pm to 8.15pm and on Sundays and feast days from 9.30am to 12pm and from 5pm to 8.15pm. It can also be viewed at other times of day by appointment by phoning 7920 0291.