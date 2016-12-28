Circus on Manoel Island

A circus from Rome is currently based on Manoel Island in Gżira until January 8.

Audiences can delight in several typical acts, including trapeze artists, clowns, hula hoop, juggling, transformation, special Christmas-oriented acts, and much more.

The Circo Città di Roma is also offering special family packs.

■ Shows are taking place every day at 5.30pm and 7.30pm. Apart from these, two additional shows are happening this morning at 10.30am and on January 1 at 3.30pm. For more information, call 9958 3053.