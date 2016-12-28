A Christmas concert in Żejtun this Friday also includes staging of live crib scenes.

The Żejtun Local Council presents its annual Christmas concert this Friday at the town’s parish church.

Gospel choir Voca are the stars of the show this year. Voca is made up of a group of fun-loving, professionally-minded singers and musicians who share a love for song.

They cover spiritual and worship music as well as musicals and contemporary pop music. Gospel music is a forte of this choir, making it one of the top Maltese Gospel choirs performing both locally and overseas.

Their repertoire is vast in style and includes songs in English, Maltese, Italian, Spanish and Latin. The choir is directed by Nathalie Camilleri assisted by Stephen Ferrito.

The two-hour programme this Friday includes classical Christmas tunes and carols, such as Silent Night, Santa Claus is Coming to Town, Jingle Bells and Oh Happy Day. There will be music to suit the tastes of all family members, from children to adults alike.

During the concert, which takes place in a professionally lit baroque church, some members of the Żejtun Literature Group will perform some of their poems featuring social and festive themes.

Children from the parish will also set up a live crib during some of the songs, which this year will include the figure of St Theresa of Calcutta among the live pasturi.

The local council will also bestow the Carlo Diacono Trophy on the two best band musicians of the year, chosen from the town’s two main band clubs, the Beland Band Club and the Żejtun Band Club.

Prior to the concert, the council together with the participation of various Żejtun organisations and band clubs will commemorate the 219th anniversary from when Grandmaster Ferdinand von Hompesch honoured the town with the title of a city, Città Beland, on December 30, 1797.

This symbolic commemoration will take place at 7pm in Carlo Diacono Square in Żejtun.

■ The concert is taking place on Friday at the St Catherine of Alexandria parish church in Żejtun at 7.30pm. Entrance is free. To book call the Żejtun Local Council on 2166 3866 or send an e-mail to [email protected].