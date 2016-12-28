Animae Gospel Choir in Gozo concert

The Animae Gospel Choir performs in a Christmas concert tonight in Xagħra, Gozo.

The programme includes Gospel classics, worship songs and Christmas carols, including the choir’s own version of firm Maltese favourite Ninni La Tibkix Iżjed.

Founded in 2008, the Animae Gospel Choir is the brainchild of popular Maltese singer Glen Vella, who, after experiencing the sound of the Soweto Gospel Choir in the Netherlands, joined forces with well-known local singers Pamela Bezzina and Leontine Spiteri to create Malta’s first and only authentic choir of its kind.

The choir is a vocal ensemble based in Malta whose productions range from low-key experiences to full-blown concerts at Malta’s most exclusive venues. Since its beginnings, the choir has grown into a 21 gospel singer-troupe along with keyboardist Christian Borg.

Apart from having taken part in several high-profile events locally, the ensemble has performed in Assisi in Italy and at the iconic Westminster Cathedral in England.

Over the past nine years, the choir has also organised three national-scale concerts that saw the troupe perform with a number of special guests, including Chiara Siracusa and Ivan Grech from Winter Moods, as well as an eight-piece band directed by Kris Spiteri.

The choir’s name is derived from the Latin word for soul, anima, and the Animae Gospel Choir prides itself in being a spiritual ensemble that promotes positivity and unity. In 2014, the choir introduced a revolutionary new way of interacting with the public called the Animae Experience. Taking place every two to three months, the ensemble meets at Dar San Ġużepp in Santa Venera and creates a platform that allows non-members to interact with the choir through song and worship.

The Christmas concert is being held tonight at the Xagħra parish church in Gozo at 7pm and is organised by the Xagħra Local Council. Entrance is free of charge.