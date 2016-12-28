Advert
Wednesday, December 28, 2016, 00:01 by

Desmond Zammit Marmarà

Senseless life sentence

The  recent  landmark  court  judgment  decreeing  that  sentences  of  life  imprisonment  which  preclude  the  possibility  of  review  violate  human  rights  has  reopened  the  debate  about  the  draconian  punishment  of  sentencing  a  person  to  a  correctional  facility  for  life.

While the vast majority of professionals involved in the  rehabilitation of  inmates  have  welcomed  the recent  court   decision,  general public opinion  still  seems  to  reflect  the  view  that  a  life  sentence  should  mean  exactly  that:  shutting  the  offender  behind  bars  for  the  rest  of  his  life  without  the  possibility  of  ever  exiting  the  walls  of  the  correctional  facility.

I  could,  of  course,  write  a  whole  article  about  the  principles  of  restorative  justice,  what  we  mean  by  the  term  "correctional  facility"  instead  of  "prison",  the  aims  of  the  rehabilitation  of  inmates, etc.

However,  I  think  that  it  would  be  much  more  worthwhile to share with readers the results of my personal  experiences   in  relation  to  persons  sentenced  to  life  imprisonment  as  this  will  serve  to  show  how  correct  was  the  recent  court  judgment  dealing  with  such  cases.

I started serving as  a  full-time  educator at the Corradino  Correctional  Facility  in  the  summer  of  1997.  I  entered  the  facility  questioning  the  perceptions  entertained  by  the  majority  of  the  public,   that  here  one  met  people  who  were  really  bad  and  who  were  getting  the  punishment  they  richly  deserved.

The  general  public  perception  was  that  the  worst  of  the  lot  were  those  who  were  serving  life  sentences  as  they  had  committed  unspeakable  acts  for  which  they  did  not  deserve  to  be  given  the  chance  to  mix  with  society  ever  again.

I  had  read  several  books  questioning  such  assumptions  and  now  I  had  the  opportunity  to  find  out  for  myself.

As  a  coordinator  of  the  educational  programme,  part  of  my  job  was  to  interview  inmates  to  try  and  assess  their  educational  needs.  This  brought  me  into  contact  with  people  serving  life  sentences.  The  first  thing  that  struck  me  was  the  fact  that  they  were  ordinary  people  just  like  you  and  me.

Such  persons  are  sometimes  presented  by  the  media  as  being  beyond  the  pale  of normal  society,  as  human  aberrations.  The  reality  is  that  they  are  normal  human  beings  with  many  serious  weaknesses  which  led  them  astray  and  because  of  which  they  finished  up  at  the  Corradino  Correctional  Facility.

Let me make one point clear.  In  no  manner  do  I  seek  to  justify  or  excuse  the  crimes  committed  by  people  serving  a  life  sentence  or  any  other  type  of  sentence.  I  also  do  not  accept  the  argument  that  some  persons  acted  as  they  did  because  of  the  very  difficult  circumstances  of  their  personal  lives.

While  I  recognise  the  fact  that  difficult  circumstances  might  be  a  mitigating  factor,  still  these  in  themselves  do  not  justify  breaking  the  law, especially  in  a  very  serious  way.

However, one  should  try  to  understand  what  led  a  person  to  commit  a  serious  crime  as  this  also  helps  one  to  understand  that  a  person  can  be  helped  to  change  from  being  a  social  liability  to  becoming  a  social  asset.

Given  the  right  support,  a  good  number  of  inmates  can  change  their  life  in  a  positive  manner.  To  do  so,  however, they  need  encouragement  and  not  short-sighted,  total  condemnation.

We  have  to  remember  one  very  important  point:  an  offender  remains  a  human  being  notwithstanding  the  serious  offence  committed.

That  is  why  a  life  sentence  without  the  possibility  of  review  does  not  make  sense.  What  we  are  saying  here  is  that  a  person  has  committed  a  very  serious  offence  and  will  never  change.  This  is  something  that  is  simply  not  true  because  people  change,  both  for  better  and  for  worse.

Given  the  right  support  and  enough  motivation,  a  person  can  totally  change  his  life.  At  the  Corradino  Correctional  Facility,  I  have  seen  people  change  from  seemingly  worthless  weights  on  society  to  productive,  well-behaved  citizens.  Some  of  them  still  stop  me  in  the  streets  and  proudly  explain  to  me  all  the  details  about  their  new  job  and  how  their  children  are  getting  on.

It  is  a  new  start  for  them  and  they  are  proud  of  how  they  have  managed  to  overcome  their  past  weaknesses  and  find  new  positive  strengths  within  themselves.

So  when  a  person  faces  the  possibility  of  a  life  behind  bars  for  the  rest  of  his  life,  we  are  effectively  telling  that  person:  "You  are  finished  because  of  what  you  did  and  whatever  you  do  from  now  on  makes  no  difference."  This is senseless.

Furthermore,  one  should  also  remember  that  the  performance  of  persons  serving  a  life  sentence  is  continuously  being  reviewed  by  the  professionals  working  at  the  Corradino  Correctional  Facility.  If  after  serving  a  long  sentence,  an  inmate  were  to  be  given  the  chance  to  rejoin  society  outside  the  walls  of  the  facility,  this  would  only  be  after  a  rigorous  and  exhaustive  examination  of  his particular  case.

It  is  obvious  that  nobody  who  is  still  a  threat  to  society  will  be  given  the  chance  to  leave  the  facility.

To  conclude,  I  remember  that  in  the  summer  of  2009,  when  my  service  at  the  Corradino  Correctional  Facility  ended,  it  was  by  now   obvious  to  me  that  a  life  sentence  without  the  possibility  of  review  is  both  unfair  and  cruel.

My  enduring  recollection  is  that  of  an  inmate  who  had  killed  more  than  one  person  and  the  beautiful  ornaments  he  created  out  of  ordinary  materials.  The  moral  of  his  case  is  that  there  is  good  in  every  person  and  that  nobody  is  a  lost  cause,  for  even  the  most  erring  person  can  eventually  be  channelled  in  the  right  direction.  However, you have to give him the chance first.

Desmond Zammit Marmarà is a Balzan Labour councillor.

