Renewable energy breakthrough

Our worldwide industrial revolution and future progress is entirely dependent on a reliable and hopefully renewable energy source.

In my capacity as a lecturer at the Nevada Atomic Testing Museum/ Smithsonian Institute, I was reunited with a past colleague who is now a VP with a company that has after many years’ research, achieved a breakthrough in the field of renewable energy.

It is my firm belief that this breakthrough is the answer to the world’s renewable energy required needs. For this introduction, I will refer to it only as the hybrid Generator.

Governments face tremendous challenges as they search for power solutions.

The ideal goals are to help the environment, expand distribution, and secure safe, reliable power for generations, but at a reasonable cost

The generator is a space-saving, scalable, efficient, constant power generator which is ideal for commercial, industrial, and major energy consumption consumers. This state-of-the-art system works without using any diesel or fossil fuel. It emits zero radiation, or other environmental pollutants.

The ideal goals are to help the environment, expand distribution, and secure safe, reliable power for generations, but at a reasonable cost.

Solar is expensive and the space requirements restrictive, not to mention the damage solar panels can cause in the fields and on rooftops, where access for repairs creates safety issues.

It is for this reason that existing facilities of any significant size are located in desert regions where space is not an issue. However, one is then faced with the cost of transferring power across high voltage lines which emit radiation and can cost approximately $1-2 million per mile to construct and maintain.

Now there is a solution - the hybrid generator. Each unit is 60kw and produces 525,600 kWh annually. Multiple units can be configured to meet any size for commercial application.

The hybrid generator and just a few solar panels provide you with all the energy you need.

You have your own generators on site that continually produce energy using a patent pending design that redefines the way renewable energy is produced. This high-tech design uses a combination of conventional solar panels and an integrated hybrid generator system to provide power 24 hours a day, rain or shine, using only 39 square feet of space.

Environmental cleanliness is a legitimate concern. Thus, wind, solar, and geothermal are currently trending as the most desirable alternative energy options. However, no alternative is more viable in my opinion than the hybrid generator.

Diesel and fossil fuel generators are unpopular polluters and, therefore, a less viable alternative. The high cost of solar energy system installation coupled with its excessive space requirement, its reliance upon inherently limited solar irradiance, and an inability to increase the primary power source, makes solar a less attractive energy production alternative when compared to the hybrid generator.

Energy produced by wind and water oriented systems must be delivered across high-voltage lines which emit radiation. Conversely, the hybrid generator creates clean power at or near the point of consumption and, therefore, is a better alternative.

Traditional solar systems only produce energy when the sun is shining, a few hours a day, and there are three fixed constants in hybrid solar energy: the sun, the PV equipment that turns solar energy into electricity and the turbine generators that produce electricity.

The amount of kWh produced per year by the hybrid generator is calculated as follows: kW rating of the turbine generators, times 24 hours in a day, times 365 days in a year.

For the 60 kW system the equation is: 60 x 24 x 365 = 525,600 kWH annually.

There is a performance variance of +/-5 per cent.

It would require over 100 solar panels, over 18,125 square feet and over $1,047,000 to create the same annual production as one 60 kW hybrid generator using only 39 square feet of space.

Peter Shield is a retired archaeologist, broadcaster, author and lecturer now living in Gozo.