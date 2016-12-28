Watch: Pup rescued from the sea at the bottom of a cliff, but dies in clinic

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

A dog died of its injuries after being rescued from a rock at the bottom of a cliff near Għar Ħasan yesterday morning.

The dog was rescued by two spearfishermen who battled rough seas to approach the dog.

"The young pup either fell or was thrown off the cliffs," Mark Aquilina, of Qormi, told Times of Malta.

"At first we thought it was a goat, then on approaching we realised it was a dog.

"It was very difficult to approach it in our rib because the sea was rough and the rocks had pointed edges. It took us an hour to get him into the boat. The dog was clearly in pain, weak and scared. He had blood on one of his back feet and a tear in one of his front legs."

Mr Aquilina, who was accompanied by Philjohn Azzopardi, phoned the Animal Welfare Department as they headed for land.

The pup was taken to an animal clinic but died during the night from internal bleeding.