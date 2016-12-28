Thief in tears as he is condemned to two years behind bars

A man who admitted to two separate thefts in Buġibba will be swapping his current residence in St Paul's Bay for Corradino Correctional Facility for the next two years.

Alsagheer Mohammed Rajab Ali, 24, was found guilty of two separate charges of aggravated theft, of having caused slight injuries to one of his victims, while also being a relapser.

Mr Ali, who is unemployed and was assisted by a legal aid lawyer, pleaded guilty to all the charges which altogether carried a possible maximum jail term of 3 years. He was given time to reconsider but confirmed his guilty plea.

The court, presided by magistrate Charmaine Galea, heard how the accused had, on December 4 at around 2.00am, stolen a bag containing cash, credit cards and a Nokia mobile phone belonging to a customer at a bar in Triq il-Ħġejjeġ, St Paul's Bay.

The second theft, which took place on Boxing Day at around 10.15pm, involved a young British woman who happened to be waiting for a taxi at the Bugibba Square next to the HSBC branch.



The victim's brother told the court how at the time of the incident he was with his two sisters and mother sitting on a bench waiting for a taxi when the accused, whom he recognised in court, sidled up to them.

The court heard how the accused had begun to touch one of the girls and hug her. Although he was told to go away, he persisted. The witness explained how he had noticed the accused place his hand inside the girl's bag.

Upon checking her bag, the young woman discovered that her purse, containing some €90 in cash, a credit card and some €5 in coins, was missing. As the accused walked away, the witness and his sister gave chase.

Although the two managed to grab the suspect and hold on to him until the arrival of the police a few minutes later, they suffered slight injuries since the man resisted the arrest by kicking the siblings.

The court observed that the accused was not a first-time offender. In passing judgment, the magistrate severely rapped the accused. "This is the third time.... you must learn from your mistakes. Prison is there to serve as a lesson and you must not commit another offence as soon as you step out of jail."

Upon hearing the magistrate's words and faced with the prospect of an effective prison term of 24 months, the accused sank down onto the bench in tears.

Inspector Maurice Curmi prosecuted. Lawyer Fransina Abela was legal aid.