Man accused of assaulting his mother is granted bail

A man who allegedly assaulted his mother early on Tuesday morning was granted bail today, with a magistrate warning him not to communicate with her for any reason.

The 35-year-old from Fgura was accused of having slightly injured his mother in her Floriana home after a heated argument at about 1am.

He was also charged with being a recidivist.

He pleaded not guilty.

In arguments on bail, the defence argued that the accused was in regular employment and was the father of two young children. Moreover, he did not live in the same place where the violent episode took place.

The prosecution objected to bail since the accused had already been charged for having been violent against his ex-partner.

Magistrate Charmaine Galea, granted bail against a deposit of €200 and a personal guarantee of €2,000.

When pronouncing judgment, the court read out several restraining conditions and explained that breaching any one of them would result in the man's immediate arrest.

Moreover, the court warned the accused that he could not approach his mother in any manner or for any reason whatsoever. "What if she wants to talk to me?" the man asked. "You cannot talk to her" was the court's clear reply.

The court also prohibited the accused from approaching the street where his mother lives. A Protection Order was issued to further safeguard the victim's personal security.

Inspector Jeffrey Scicluna prosecuted.

Lawyer Mario Spiteri was defence counsel.