Malta, UK to collaborate on air accident investigations

A French surveillance aircraft crashed on take-off from Malta earlier this year. The cause has not been disclosed yet. Picture Rachel Agius

The Maltese Bureau of Air Accident Investigation (BAAI) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) of the UK for both countries to cooperate ion aircraft accident and incident investigations.

The parties also agreed to exchange views on the latest developments in European and international standards and share experiences on developing legislation in the territory of each participant that governs aircraft accident and incident investigation.

The UK Air Accidents Investigation Branch acting Deputy Chief Inspector of Air Accidents said “the UK AAIB was pleased to be able provide assistance to Malta through this agreement.

Minister for Tourism Edward Zammit Lewis said this was another step for Malta to continue investing in expertise with a country like the United Kingdom which has deep experience in the aviation industry.