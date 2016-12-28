Advert
Wednesday, December 28, 2016, 07:26

Malta newspapers review

The following are the top headlines in the Maltese newspapers today.

Times of Malta says the new CEO at the Foundation for Tomorrow's Schools has a financial package that is €20,000 better than that of his predecessor. 

The Malta Independent says the Office of the Prime Minister is silent as questions on last week's hijack grow.

MaltaToday says the chief justice threatened a boycott over the judiciary's demotion in state protocol.

l-orizzont says poor security has been blamed for the hijacking of a Libyan airliner last week. 

In-Nazzjon underlines a comment by Simon Busuttil that the PN is working for honest politics. 

