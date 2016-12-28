Homeless man accused of shoplifting alcohol

Mr Borg was accused of stealing alcohol from a cash and carry outlet in Qormi. Photo: Shutterstock

A homeless man with a drug problem was remanded in custody today after being charged with having made off with alcoholic beverages from an outlet in Qormi.

Andre Borg, 30, was arrested after police tracked him down and charged him with aggravated theft, having handled stolen goods and having violated the conditions of a probation order.

The shoplifter's accomplice had been recognised in footage taken from the shop and arraigned on separate charges just two days before Christmas.

The court, presided by magistrate Charmaine Galea, heard how the theft happened on December 14 at around 1.30pm, when two men made off with booze from the Guido Cash and Carry store in Qormi.

The accused pleaded not guilty but did not file a request for bail on account of his personal circumstances. The defence asked the court to make a recommendation to the director of prison for the accused to be kept at the Forensic Unit at Mount Carmel so as to receive all necessary assistance to overcome his drug-related problems. The court upheld this request.

Inspector Kylie Borg prosecuted. Lawyer Albert Zerafa was defence counsel.