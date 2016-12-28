Decapitated horse found in Marsa

The carcass was found off Aldo Moro Street, Marsa.

A horse was found decapitated and mauled at the old Marsa race track this morning, prompting a police investigation.

The gruesome discovery of the horse, which has not yet been identified, was made early this morning.

The probable theory is that the horse was killed at another site and transported to the old Marsa track, behind the Cini petrol station, Animal Welfare director Noel Montebello told Times of Malta.

The police forensic department will be inspecting any CCTV footage in the area to try to identify the culprit.

"This was brutal. Even if the horse was sick, even if the owner realised its meat couldn't be sold for consumption, this is unacceptable," said Mr Montebello, whose department is assisting the police.

The head of the horse was not found, with investigators suspecting that this was done to avoid tracking since horses are microchipped. This would also make it difficult to identify the owner.