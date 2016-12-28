City Gate columns to feature works of art

A call for proposals has been made for the design of artistic expressions to be installed on the nine columns of the arcaded facade in City Gate.

The call was made by Heritage Malta and the Grand Harbour Regeneration Corporation. The works will be unveiled during 2017, in time for the Valletta 2018 – European Capital of Culture.

The project can be extended to the arcaded facade at Ordinance Street.

The proposals will be accepted by January 31.

www.heritagemalta.org/monuments