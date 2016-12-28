Words of eternal life

Though John Guillaumier’s tirade against God’s citadel (the Church) and the bible is relentless and futile, he seems to be losing his steam and ammunition.

Robert G. Ingersoll seems to be his favourite mentor and is often quoted. Letters he wrote appeared on different newspapers (not the Times of Malta) word for word, on different dates. I don’t think editors like this journalistic practice.

In any case, interpretation of the Bible has never crystallised. If God intended that scripture would be more adequately grasped as humans gained greater knowledge and experience, this warranted continuing reappraisal study and scrutiny of doctrines and interpretations.

Guillaumier should acquire the conventional wisdom and intuitive realisation of starting a thorough professional dispassionate study of the bible and rediscover the priceless timeless truth brought into our world by the humble carpenter from Nazareth.

At the end, he would be conscious of His words, deeds and miracles. Maybe also he would grieve at the pride and stubbornness of his rejection.

In faith, there is enough light for those who want to believe and enough shadows to blind those who do not (Blaise Pascal).