What is best: a myth that draws a smile or materialism that brings tears?

Recently, this newspaper regaled us with a dangerous materialistic approach on how to ruin and destroy the beauty of innocence (‘Parents urged to stop telling kids Father Christmas is real’, November 28).

John von Radowitz, who wrote the piece, wants to eliminate all childhood fantasies with the excuse of not undermining a child’s trust. It is not about spinning stories about Santa Claus (or whoever) but about depriving children of their sweet dreams. Like many others my age, I grew up believing not just in Santa Claus but in fairies and other mythical creatures.

My children used to await the arrival of Father Christmas and have continued with the tradition. They are well settled and have not suffered any trauma.

The article also quoted social scientist Kathy McKay and psychologist Christopher Boyle who condemned the idea of a “terrifying” North Pole intelligence agency that judges children to be nice or naughty.

How will children learn the great difference between right and wrong? The intelligence agency might not be at the North Pole but is surely in heaven. Are there any religious connotations in such comments?

The article was followed up by another penned by a journalist of this newspaper (December 22), further confusing the issue.

For 32 years, I ran a children’s programme on Rediffusion and for a good number of years entertained untold thousands of needy children during Christmas parties. Only those who witnessed the joy of a child receiving his/her only gift from the man in red could define the beauty of a child’s innocence.

Does Radowitz also advocate the removal of all fiction stories and books? I certainly hope not.

Parents should ignore silly remarks and continue toenjoy the beauty of their children’s innocence.