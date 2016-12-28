Good publicity
It is articles like the one above, which appeared in the Woman’s Weekly magazine (December 13) that boost tourism in Malta. This especially when you consider that the magazine is one of the highest selling in the UK.
It is articles like the one above, which appeared in the Woman’s Weekly magazine (December 13) that boost tourism in Malta. This especially when you consider that the magazine is one of the highest selling in the UK.
Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 28-12-2016 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.