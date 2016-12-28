Sporting briefs

Mcmanaman: West Brom winger Callum McManaman has joined Sheffield Wednesday on loan until the end of the season, the Premier League club have announced. The 25-year-old has completed a medical and will officially link up with the Owls when the transfer window re-opens on January 1. McManaman was Tony Pulis’s first signing when he joined the Baggies in January last year but the Merseysider has not featured in the current campaign.



Record Equalled: Welsh Premier League champions The New Saints have equalled a 44-year-old world record after recording a 26th consecutive win. Their 4-0 home win over Cefn Druids on Boxing Day saw them draw level with Ajax’s record set in 1972. TNS can eclipse the record set by Johan Cruyff’s team if they beat Cefn Druids away on Friday. They have already established a Welsh Premier League record for consecutive wins, beating Bangor City’s mark.



Ribeiro: Bruno Ribeiro has resigned as manager of Port Vale after only six months in charge, the League One club announced yesterday. Vale suffered a third straight defeat when losing 1-0 at home to Walsall, after which the Portuguese coach decided to tender his resignation and it was accepted by chairman Norman Smurthwaite. Assistant manager Michael Brown will take temporary charge of the first team “until further notice”, which looks set to include the FA Cup third-round tie at Huddersfield on January 7.



Wallace: Rangers are sweating on the fitness of skipper Lee Wallace for today’s trip to St Johnstone after he limped through the final 10 minutes of Saturday’s win over Inverness. Boss Mark Warburton confirmed the defender had suffered a knock in the 1-0 Ibrox victory but is hoping his captain will pull through in time to face Tommy Wright’s team in Perth.

Results

Scottish Premiership



Aberdeen vs Hamilton 2-1

Hearts vs Kilmarnock 4-0