Malaga part ways with coach Ramos

Malaga have ended speculation over the future of manager Juande Ramos by announcing he has left the club by mutual consent.

Club president Sheikh Abdullah Ben Nasser Al Thani appeared to suggest in a tweet last week that Ramos had stepped down, saying he ‘respected’ the 62-year-old’s decision and wishing him the best.

The club have finally confirmed the former Sevilla and Real Madrid coach’s exit, saying in a statement on their official website: “The manager ceases to be leader of the first team from (Tuesday) after the signing of the agreement between both parties.

“Juande Ramos and the club have resolved in an amicable way the contract that brought together both parties – for this season and two more.

Ramos leaves following a five-match winless run, which included a 4-1 La Liga defeat to 10-man Sevilla 10 days ago and a Copa del Rey exit at the hands of second division Cordoba.