Lloris is Spurs key man, says Puel

Claude Puel says Hugo Lloris is Tottenham’s most important player – and the Southampton manager is well placed to

know.

The French goalkeeper last week became the latest star to sign a new contract at Spurs, committing himself to the club until 2022.

Puel signed Lloris while he was boss of Ligue 1 side Lyon and helped mould him into the ‘sweeper keeper’ which Spurs snapped up four years ago.

He also made Lloris his captain, a position the 29-year-old now holds at White Hart Lane.

But tonight the Saints boss has to find a way past his former protege when Tottenham head to St Mary’s.

“He’s an important player for Tottenham because he is clinical every time, he will make saves in every game,” said Puel.

“The most important player at Tottenham, he has a good level, good quality, character, and he’s a good captain.

“He was my player at Lyon and I gave him the role of captain, He was a young player but always an important player. It was important for Tottenham to keep him with a new contract.

“I made him captain because he sets an example, inside and outside the ground. He gives good words, good sentences about the game. He always recognises the situation. It’s a good thing for a trainer to have a player like him.

“Before Lyon he played at Nice, and when he came to Lyon at one point he made progress with the ball.

“He worked with the long ball and short passes and on good control also. At the beginning of his career it was not his first quality but now a goalkeeper with good feet is important for that style of play.”