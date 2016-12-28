Football news

Swansea sacked manager Bob Bradley after just 11 games in charge, yesterday.

Bradley, the first American to manage in the Premier League, was appointed at the start of October, but he won only two games and Swansea are only above bottom-placed Hull on goal difference following the 4-1 Boxing Day home defeat to West Ham.

The 58-year-old took training yesterday morning, but his departure was confirmed in a statement.

“We are sorry to lose Bob after such a short period of time,” Swansea chief Huw Jenkins said.

“Unfortunately things haven’t worked out as planned and we felt we had to make the change with half the Premier League season remaining.”

Sevilla’s N’Zonzi on Juve’s radar

Sportmediaset said Juventus are showing interest in signing Steven N’Zonzi from Sevilla.

Juve sporting director Fabio Paratici has already opened talks with the La Liga club over the possible transfer of the Frenchman, according to the report.

However, a January transfer is unlikely to materialise, with Juventus unwilling to pay the release clause – €30m – to make the 28-year-old midfielder open on the market.

Instead, N’Zonzi would be more likely to join Juventus at the end of the season when he will be available at a reduced fee.

Robins boss wants goal-line technology

Bristol City manager Lee Johnson called for goal-line technology to be introduced in the Championship following his side’s 3-2 defeat at Wolves on Monday.

City’s players were convinced that they had been denied a last-minute equaliser when Marlon Pack’s header was deemed not to have crossed the line.

Johnson said: “It is really difficult to see and I have had a look back at the DVD and it is tight.

“It shows that we definitely need in the Championship, with it being such a big and important league, Hawk-Eye or whatever we can get to make sure that the referees get instant replays.”

The Robins have now lost seven of their last eight games.

Mascot’s behaviour

Crystal Palace’s 1-1 draw at Watford had a sting in the tail as an argument blew up over the behaviour of the home team’s mascot Harry the Hornet.

Palace forward Wilfried Zaha, booked for diving during the match, reacted angrily after the final whistle when the mascot performed a mock dive at his feet and had to be restrained by staff.

“The mascot was out of order,” Crystal Palace manager Sam Allardyce told reporters.

“The Premier League and FA can look at that.

“That’s up to Watford to sort that out. It could have made the wrong reaction as we know.”

Lucas linked with Inter loan move

Inter are keen to sign Liverpool midfielder Lucas Leiva on loan for the remainder of the season, BBC reported yesterday.

No deal has been agreed yet but the Italian side want to bolster their squad before they resume after their winter break on January 8.

Lucas, 29, is not Inter’s only option but club sources have indicated there is a “strong possibility” of the move going through.

The Brazilian is Liverpool’s longest-serving player. He joined Liverpool from Gremio in 2007 and has been capped 24 times by his country.

He has played 324 games in all competitions for the Anfield side but has started only three games in the English Premier League this season.

Mkhitaryan keen to keep going

Henrikh Mkhitaryan vowed to help Manchester United continue their Premier League resurgence after netting the best goal of his career.

The talented Armenian netted in a third successive match on Boxing Day in the 3-1 win against Sunderland.

Jose Mourinho called the goal “phenomenal” and Mkhitaryan freely admits it was the greatest of his career to date.

“That was the best goal I’ve ever scored,” he told MUTV.

“I was very excited. I will try to do my best for the next game. It’s very important that we’re in good shape and to keep going like this.”

Bomb disposal helpers rewarded

Bundesliga club Augsburg are to distribute more than 4,000 free tickets to the volunteers who helped with the safe disposal of a World War II bomb discovered in the city on Christmas Day.

Some 54,000 people had to evacuate their homes while the device was made safe and removed.

Those who took time out of their Christmas celebrations to deal with the situation will now be invited to watch their city’s club in Bundesliga action in the new year.

“The community spirit shown within the city and the many organisations and citizens involved was impressive,” said Augsburg’s general manager Michael Stroll, who announced his club’s gesture.