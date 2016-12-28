Darmstadt turn to Frings to lead Bundesliga survival push

Bundesliga strugglers Darmstadt have appointed former Germany international Torsten Frings as their new head coach.

Frings had been out of work since being dismissed as assistant coach of Werder Bremen together with boss Viktor Skripnik in September.

Darmstadt is his first position as head coach and the 40-year-old will have his work cut out with a side who are sitting at the bottom of the Bundesliga with just eight points from the first 16 games of the season.

“I’m really happy that Darmstadt have put their faith in me,” Frings said.

“I’m really burning for this challenge at this special club. I am aware of the difficulty of the task, but I was always a fighter and a team player and that is how I will approach this challenge.”

Darmstadt had been searching for a new coach after dismissing Norbert Meier in early December and promoting Ramon Berndroth to the position on a temporary basis.

They lost three games out of three under Berndroth’s guidance and will hope to turn the corner with Frings leading his first training session on January 3, in preparation for the second half of the season.

“We are delighted to have appointed Torsten Frings, who is a person who embodies directness and authenticity,” said Darmstadt president Rudiger Fritsch.

“Furthermore, Torsten has years of experience in the Bundesliga. We are convinced that, even without a great deal of coaching experience, he will show to us that he has the expert understanding, ambition and team capabilities to resolve the situation.”