Bilbao’s Yeray recovering after surgery

Athletic Bilbao defender Yeray has undergone successful surgery to remove a tumorous testicle.

The 21-year-old was last week diagnosed with a tumour on his right testicle and, after spending the Christmas weekend with his family, had the organ removed on Tuesday morning.

A statement from Athletic said Yeray’s orchiectomy at the Cruces hospital in Baracaldo had “passed without incident” and he will be reassessed by doctors ahead of a possible discharge on Wednesday.

No time frame has been agreed for the Basque player’s return to action. Before his ailment was discovered on Friday, he had made 10 La Liga appearances for Bilbao.