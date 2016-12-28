Star Wars actor Carrie Fisher dies at 60

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

Carrie Fisher, who rose to fame as Princess Leia in the "Star Wars" films and later endured drug addiction and stormy romances, has died at age 60 following a recent cardiac episode.

Se was internationally known for her role as Princess Leia.

The Star Wars star suffered a cardiac episode on a flight from London to Los Angeles on Friday.

She was rushed to Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center in critical condition, with her mother -- actress Debbie Reynolds -- later saying she was stable.

After her Star Wars role, Fisher endured drug addiction and stormy romances with show business heavyweights.

She again made headlines in November, saying she carried on a three-month love affair in 1976 with her Star Wars romantic lead, Harrison Ford.