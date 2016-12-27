Advert
Plane veers off runway, 15 hurt

Fifteen passengers suffered minor injuries when a plane with 154 people on board veered off the runway during take-off at Dabolim airport in India's western Goa province.  

The plane was seen skidding off the runway and spinning 360 degrees, before ending up in grass.

Rescue workers rushed to the scene. 

Emergency slides were used to evacuate passengers after what Jet Airways said was a 'technical glitch'. 

