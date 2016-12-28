Two more goals for Camilleri

The free-scoring waterpolo player, Steve Camilleri, netted two more goals for CC Ortigia this month as the Italian Serie A1 league has now stopped for the Christmas recess.

By his own yardstick, these recent goals, scored in each of the two matches against SC Quinto, which the Sicilians won 8-7, and last Saturday when they were beaten by Canottieri Napoli 17-7, fell short of expectations despite Camilleri’s role as a pivotal schemer for his team.

Camilleri is presently joint seventh in the overall scorers’ list with 17 goals, a total which still leaves him at the top of his club’s scorers’ rankings.

Ortigia are lying eighth in the 14-team table with 12 points, having played nine matches, one fewer than most of the other teams.

The Serie A1 resumes on Jan. 14.