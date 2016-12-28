Sports round-up

Cricket: Rain dampened the enthusiasm of a festive Boxing Day crowd but Australia were content to knock over Pakistan’s top order and leave the tourists 142 for four on day one of the second test in Melbourne yesterday. Jackson Bird took two wickets, with fellow seamer Josh Hazlewood and spinner Nathan Lyon grabbing one apiece before play was abandoned after tea at a drizzly Melbourne Cricket Ground. Pakistan will hope opener Azhar Ali, unbeaten on 66, and Brisbane centurion Asad Shafiq (four not out) can hold firm when play resumes on day two to give Misbah-ul-Haq’s side a chance at a competitive total.

Basket, NBA: Kyrie Irving’s turnaround jumper over Klay Thompson with 3.4 seconds left gave Cleveland Cavaliers a thrilling 109-108 victory in an NBA Finals re-match against Golden State Warriors. The Warriors led most of the game and extended their lead to 94-80 with LeBron James resting on the bench early in the fourth quarter. But James’s rim-rattling dunk with 1:43 left gave the Cavs a 105-103 lead – their first since early in the first quarter – and Irving finished off the stunning comeback. It was reminiscent of his championship-winning three-pointer in the final minute of Game 7 last June when Cleveland became the first team in NBA history to come back from a 3-1 deficit.

Sailing: Sailor Thomas Coville arrived in the French port of Brest yesterday hours after smashing the world record for a single-handed non-stop sailing circumnavigation of the globe. Frenchman Coville, aged 48, crossed a finish line off the Brittany coast on Sunday after a voyage of 49 days three hours seven minutes and 38 seconds, slashing more than eight days off the previous record in his 31-metre trimaran multihull, according to his sponsor Sodebo. It was Coville’s fifth attempt to beat a record set in 2008 by Francis Joyon, another Frenchman. His Sodebo Ultim yacht achieved an average speed of 24.1 knots.

Golf: World number two Rory McIlroy (picture, top) will be looking to maintain a proud record when he competes in the $2.65m Dubai Desert Classic in February. The four-times major champion won the event in 2009 and 2015 and has finished in the top 10 in each of his seven previous visits to the Emirates Golf Club. “I have great memories of this tournament,” McIlroy said. “I made the cut here for the first time in a European Tour event as a 17-year-old in 2007 and it was here I secured my first professional win two years later.” British Open champion and world number four Henrik Stenson and US Masters winner Danny Willett, who lifted the Dubai Classic trophy last year, are also in the field for the Feb. 2-5 tournament.

Sports chief jailed: A court in central China yesterday jailed a former deputy sports minister who once sat on China’s Olympics committee for 10 and a half years after finding him guilty of bribery. Xiao Tian, who as a deputy head of the General Administration of Sport held a position equivalent of a vice minister, was put under investigation for suspected corruption last year. The court in Nanyang in Henan province said that Xiao had taken 7.96 million yuan ($1.15 million) in bribes between 1997 and 2014 when he held various official sports positions in exchange for help with promotions, building projects and holding of sports events.