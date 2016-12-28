£3,300 for hospice home

This month’s Coral Scottish Open produced 66 century breaks, which means a further £3,300 donated by Coral to Jessie May Children’s Hospice at Home, World Snooker said.

Coral, title sponsor of all four Home Nations events, is donating £50 for every century break made to World Snooker’s official charity.

There were 63 tons made at each of the English Open and Northern Ireland Open, and that was surpassed in Glasgow, partly thanks to champion Marco Fu who made 11 centuries himself.

The total donation so far this season now stands at £9,600.

Jessie May Children’s Hospice at Home, based in Bristol, provides a hospice at home service for terminally ill children.