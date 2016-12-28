Watercolours and oil exhibition

Marco Arcidiacono’s People in Boat, Luzzu in Grand Harbour by Fort St Angelo in Malta is one of the paintings on show at the Italian Cultural Institute.

An exhibition featuring watercolours and oils by Marco Arcidiacono is currently on show in Valletta.

Malta for Italy has been put up by the artist at the Italian Cultural Institute in aid of the town on Amatrice, an Italian town in the province of Rieti in Lazio that was hit by a devastating earthquake earlier this year in August, leaving nearly 300 people dead.

Arcidiacono was born in Żebbuġ in 1940 and received his artistic education at Birkfield School of Art under the influence of professor Gabriel Dechamps, who painted mainly Mediterranean coastal scenes. He has taken part in many collective and solo exhibitions abroad.

In nearly 50 years of activity in the field of watercolour painting, Arcidiacono has lovingly recorded the essentials in Mediterranean colour, also influenced by his father Giuseppe Arcidiacono, himself a great watercolourist known at the Royal Academy.

For an artist who leans towards the figurative approach, his vigorous works depict youth with all its life and energy and literally breathe the invigorating pure air of the Mediterranean into his paintings, with feelings of sun and colour embedded in the reflected glaze of yellow, golden ochre, greens, reds and ultramarines.

■ The exhibition is on show at the Italian Cultural Institute in St George’s Square in Valletta until January 13, 2017. The institute is open from Monday to Wednesday from 10.30am to 1pm and from 3pm to 4.30pm, on Thursday from 10.30am to 1pm and 3.30pm to 6.30pm and on Friday from 10.30am to 1.30pm. A part of the proceedings will be in aid of Amatrice. For more information visit www.iicvalletta.esteri.it.