Tuesday, December 27, 2016, 06:08

Music for lunch

Soprano Marita Bezzina performs in a concert of Christmas carols today in Valletta.Soprano Marita Bezzina performs in a concert of Christmas carols today in Valletta.

The warmth of the festive season continues today with a concert of Christmas carols within the peaceful atmosphere of the Oratory of St Francis in Valletta.

Well-known and highly-talented soprano Marita Bezzina will sing some of the most popular and endearing carols including Silent Night, Oh Christmas Tree, Noël, Gesù Bambino, Holy Night, Holy City, Tu Scendi Dalle Stelle and Joy to the World. Pianist Romina Morrow will be accompanying the singer.

The concert starts at 12.30pm and is part of a series of fundraising for the Franciscan church which is undergoing an extensive restoration project. Tickets can be obtained from the venue itself half an hour before the concert begins.

■ For more details, phone 7968 0952 or e-mail [email protected].

